Awesome Etiquette

Awesome Etiquette: Fork Or Fingers

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post

When feasting on foods like fried chicken, pork chops or lamb chops, is it okay to eat with your fingers?

Before your animal instincts kick in causing you to grab some tasty grub from the dinner plate with your hands, consider the situation.

If the meal leans on the formal side and utensils have been laid out, it's probably best to use your fork and knife. But in a very casual situation or if the cuisine is traditionally eaten with your fingers - like wings or crispy bacon - feel free to dig in with your paws. Just try to keep in neat and remember to wash up when your done with the meal.

Hear more tips on using your fork or fingers by listening to this edition of Awesome Etiquette.

Awesome Etiquette
Food & Drink
