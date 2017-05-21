Awesome Etiquette: How To Spit The Pit

Let's jump right into the pit of etiquette and tackle the issue of properly eating olives with pits while dining with others.

Chances are you've been out to dinner and have had olives with pits served on the side or in a salad. But once you get that olive in your mouth, you're faced with the dilemma of removing the pit in a polite manner. Do you spit it into your napkin or grab it with your fingers?

First off, we recommend not spiting the pit into your napkin because you'll probably forget about it and it will then fall into your lap. One option we do suggest is to quickly cover your mouth with a napkin and remove the pit with your fingers. Another way to discard the pit is by pushing it from your mouth onto your fork and depositing it on the side of your plate.

Even though you typically shouldn't touch chewed food with your hands, it is okay in this case because no one expects you to swallow the pit.