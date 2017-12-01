Related Program: 
Awesome Etiquette

Awesome Etiquette: Hush Up Back There

By Lizzie Post & Dan Post Senning 1 hour ago
  • Enlist the help of the theater manager when other audience members are a little too loud.
    Enlist the help of the theater manager when other audience members are a little too loud.
    Helen Tosh / iStock

You've got season tickets to the theater, the seats are perfect, and you're looking forward to all of the performances. What's not to love? The new, noisy couple sitting behind you who also has season tickets, that's what.

A listener shared that he and his wife have recently found themselves sitting in front of two individuals who make sonorous comments during shows at their favorite performing arts center. Being season ticket holders with reserved seats, they are unsure how to address the problem. As tempting as it has been, they've refrained from giving the loud-mouths a dirty look or waving a finger to shush them, but feel the need to make their frustration known.

Fortunately, there is a course of action that can be taken. Alerting management of the problem is the way to go. Since this is not a one-off performance, the theater should have a record of where audience members are sitting and can then send an usher to alert the couple in question to keep their voices down.

But if it's not possible for management to intervene, you can always try the "turnaround." Simply glance back at the couple, without a glare or a look of disdain, to acknowledge that you can hear them.

If you have an etiquette question for us, send it to:  awesomeetiquette@emilypost.com

Tags: 
Awesome Etiquette
Food & Drink
Featured Programs

Related Content

Awesome Etiquette: Turn Off That Camera, Please

By Lizzie Post & Dan Post Senning Nov 10, 2017
Video chatting can be fun and useful, but remember to be respectful of those around you who might not want to be caught on camera.
svariophoto / iStock

Video chatting through FaceTime, Skype and other apps has become a popular form of communication. But what about those around you who may not feel comfortable being on camera or in the conversation? As electronic devices become more deeply embedded in our lives, we find ourselves faced with more concerns about e-etiquette. 

Awesome Etiquette: Look, I Really Gotta Go

By Lizzie Post & Dan Post Senning Nov 3, 2017
Alerting others in your dinner party that you need to leave by a certain time will allow you to opt out if the evening drags on.
ozlemonal / iStock

You've been out to a delightful dinner with friends. The meal was delicious and the conversation was enjoyable. Now it's time pay the bill and hit the road. But wait, one of your friends decides to order coffee. Do you stick around for more chit-chat or bolt out the door?

VPR Cafe: Consumer-Driven Vs. Farm-Driven Restaurants

By 3 hours ago
Making the distinction between a farm-driven restaurant and one that's consumer-driven, can often be made by simply looking at how the menu is presented.
Web Photographeer / iStock

Restaurants need to make many decisions, including which foods to source for their menus and where it comes from. These choices help determine whether they are customer-driven or farm-driven.