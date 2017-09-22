Related Program: 
Awesome Etiquette

Awesome Etiquette: Innocent But Inappropriate

By Lizzie Post & Dan Post Senning 11 minutes ago

We all appreciate a compliment on our appearance from time to time. But should it happen each and every day in the workplace? And from the boss?

A 20-something female reached out for advice about handling a situation with her 50-something female manager. Turns out the younger woman and many of her co-workers are greeted each day with a compliment from the boss on their appearance or how they're dressed. Although these kind words are intended to be just that, these subordinates find it exhausting and disingenuous to return the compliment day in and day out.

It's definitely a tough spot to be in. Someone is trying to be complimentary while the other person feels uncomfortable. On top of that, the situation is being caused by a superior at work. Typically, there's a base-line idea in a professional atmosphere that, no matter what your gender, you leave looks out of the conversation.

Our best advice is to approach the HR department rather than correcting the manager's behavior yourself. Ask that they offer a reminder about commenting on the appearance of employees. This will help keep everyone on the road of fostering a more positive work environment.

To get a little deeper in the weeds of the topic, listen to this podcast of Awesome Etiquette

Tags: 
Awesome Etiquette
Food & Drink
Featured Programs

Related Content

Awesome Etiquette: Stuck In Your Seat At 30,000 Feet

By Lizzie Post & Dan Post Senning Sep 8, 2017
If you have a window seat while flying and need to get up, plan on doing so when others in your row are out of their seats.
yoh4nn / iStock

You're at crusing altitude on a flight home when, suddenly, nature calls. Not a problem since there's a restroom a few rows away; however, the person in the aisle seat won't get up to let you out!

Awesome Etiquette: It's Never Too Late

By Lizzie Post & Dan Post Senning Aug 17, 2017
A thank-you note should always be written in a timely manner but it's still appreciated even when sent late.
Eiva Isla / iStock

An important task for a married couple to get to not long after their big day, is sending out thank-you notes to those who participated, celebrated and gave gifts at the wedding. But how long is too long to mail those cards?

VPR Cafe: Grow Your Own Wedding

By Sep 8, 2017
Taylor LaFleur (left) and Dillon Klepetar are the hard-working farmers and chefs cho created Farmstead Catering in Whallonsburg, NY.
Julia Rebecca / Seven Days

Beyond farm-to-table comes the concept of seed-to-service on Echo Farm in Whallonsburg, NY. Dillon Klepetar and Taylor LaFleur, who run the farm, have created something similar to a CSA (community supported agriculture) but on a much larger scale. Their venture is called Farmstead Catering which produces, prepares and serves food for weddings and other special occasions.