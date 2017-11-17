Awesome Etiquette: No Drama

Got that person in your life who always seems to be creating drama out of nothing and then tries to incite a response from you? You know the type; they ask how you feel about something personal or controversial, prodding you for a dramatic reply. Engaging in negative chatter like this is a dangerous trap to fall in, but there are ways to side-step the drama.

Some people naturally vent and share grievances, and then proceed to ask how you feel about the topic they're complaining about. To avoid this kind of conversation, you can:

say no, you're not concerned and change the topic

ask if it's something that's affecting her/his life and if s/he needs to talk about it

be firm by explaining that you have no issue but are wondering why they keep asking

