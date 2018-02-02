Related Program: 
Awesome Etiquette

Awesome Etiquette: Offering Financial Support For A Funeral

By Lizzie Post & Dan Post Senning 5 minutes ago
  • From picking up the tab for flowers to a simple monetary donation, there are many ways to offer finanacial support when a friend loses a loved one.
    From picking up the tab for flowers to a simple monetary donation, there are many ways to offer finanacial support when a friend loses a loved one.
    FotoDuets / iStock

Offering financial assistance to a friend or family member after the death of a loved one is a tradition for some people. The reason for this is to help defray costs associated with the person's death. A listener - unfamiliar with this custom - asked how to do this if you're unable to attend a funeral and offer a contribution in person.

If including cash or a check in a sympathy card feels awkward, you can always call to offer condolences and ask if you can help by making a monetary donation. Maybe you'll find that a contribution for flowers or toward the funeral luncheon will make the most sense.

Some families prefer that, in lieu of flowers, money is sent to a charity or a college fund for those in need.  You're closeness to the family and knowing if there are financial burdens will help you decide what to do.

If you have an etiquette question for us, send it to:  awesomeetiquette@emilypost.com

Tags: 
Awesome Etiquette
Food & Drink
Featured Programs

Related Content

Awesome Etiquette: Offering Assistance To People With Disabilities

By Lizzie Post & Dan Post Senning Jan 12, 2018
If you're uncertain whether or not a person with a disability needs assistance, just ask. This allows the person to either accept or decline your offer.
Rapid Eye / iStock

What is the protocol for offering assistance to people with disabilities? That question comes from a listener who noticed a wheelchair user having difficulty navigating onto a sidewalk. Our listener’s first instinct was to provide help but didn’t want to be presumptuous and assume assistance was wanted or needed. At The Emily Post Institute, we've talked about the best approach for this situation with those who have disabilities and the organizations that support them.

A Century-Old Dairy Ditches Cows For High-Tech Plant Milk

By Kristen Hartke Jan 30, 2018

As the story goes, Henry Schwartz's grandfather bought a herd of cows in Manhattan in the early 1900s and walked them across the Williamsburg Bridge all the way to the family farm in Elmurst, a neighborhood in Queens. By 1919, Schwartz's father, Max, and uncle, Arthur, were bottling milk under the name Elmhurst Dairy. By the 21st century, Elmhurst's milk could be found across New York City, from elementary schools to Starbucks.

New Hampshire Man Teams Up With Vermont Candymaker To Pay Off School Lunch Debt

By & Jan 30, 2018
Isidro Rodriguez, left, is joining with Red Kite Candy's Mike McCabe to raise money for Food 4 Kids through the company’s Candy Lab program.
Isidro Rodriguez, courtesy

A New Hampshire man who's made it his mission to pay off lunch debt at his local schools is joining with a Bradford candy company for a candy-making partnership to raise money for his cause.