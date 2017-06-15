Related Program: 
Awesome Etiquette

Awesome Etiquette: Open Discussions About Odors

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post 1 hour ago

This week's episode tackles a two-fold issue: a dog odor at a family member's house and declining an invitation to return to the less than aromatic abode.

A listener recently described an offensive scent at a sister's house due to an old dog, and how incredibly unpleasant it was to visit. But the dilemma goes beyond the stink. The bigger problem is deciding whether to say anything about it and how to refuse an invitation to come back because of the stench.

First, consider your relationship with the dog's owner. Since it's a family member, chances are you can probably have an open conversation; however, go easy and see what the reaction is. It's a delicate issue which requires a sensitive approach; similar to addressing a body odor problem. But the bottom line is, your sister's home is her space and it's her choice to live with it if she chooses.

If talking about it is not an option and you prefer not to return, simply decline future invitations without providing a reason. Then, after a few refusals, she might get the hint.

Hear our full conversation about the topic by listening to this podcast of Awesome Etiquette.    

Tags: 
Awesome Etiquette
Food & Drink
Featured Programs

Related Content

Awesome Etiquette: The Cost For Cat Sitting

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post Jun 9, 2017
stock_colors / iStock

You've got a cat, friends who also have cats, and an arrangement. The arrangement is that your friends cat sit while you're away and you return the favor when they're out of town. So is it necessary to offer a gift or money as a thank you?

Awesome Etiquette: Wait, Is This A Date?

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post May 12, 2017
RyanJLane / iStock

This time, we field a question about whether or not an invitation to join a friend for a drink or to attend a movie, is really a request for a date.

Awesome Etiquette: Fork Or Fingers

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post May 4, 2017

When feasting on foods like fried chicken, pork chops or lamb chops, is it okay to eat with your fingers?