Related Program: 
Awesome Etiquette

Awesome Etiquette: Please Return Your Seat To The Upright Position

By Lizzie Post & Dan Post Senning 7 hours ago
  • If at all possible, it's best not to recline your airplane seat to avoid encroaching on the space of the passenger behind you.
    If at all possible, it's best not to recline your airplane seat to avoid encroaching on the space of the passenger behind you.
    Away IGI / iStock

We recently fielded a question about something many of us have struggled with when flying. A listener shared that, while traveling recently, he reclined his airplane seat just a bit in order to relieve some back pain. The passenger behind him was not too happy about this and proceeded to bump the chair and extend a leg on the armrest. So what is proper etiquette for reclining on a plane?   

This is such a gray area. It's your seat which you paid a lot of money for and it's made to recline. On the other hand, you need to consider that a small seat adjustment becomes an imposition on the person behind you if they're eating or working on a laptop.

We've been discussing this topic for a long time and have come to the conclusion that it's not considerate to put your seat back if you can help it. Rather than reclining, try some of these tips:

  • Lean forward onto your tray-table or adjust your hips to get relief
  • Put a sweater or blanket behind your back for additional support
  • If you suffer from back problems, consider investing in a seat with extra leg room so you can recline
  • If you must recline, turn around to let the person behind you know that it won't be for long

The rude behavior our listener experienced, when his chair was being bumped and a foot was placed on the armrest, was definitely uncalled for. In these confined situations, you do have more license to let others know when they're encroaching on your space, but how you do it is very important. If we all take a breath, put a smile on and give each other some extra latitude, we'll all be a little better off in these tight spaces.

If you have an etiquette question for us, send it to:  awesomeetiquette@emilypost.com

Tags: 
Awesome Etiquette
Food & Drink
Featured Programs

Related Content

Awesome Etiquette: Booing The Ref Respectfully

By Lizzie Post and Dan Post Senning Dec 8, 2017
When booing the referee after a bad call at a sporting event, be sure to refrain from being obnoxious or making vicious comments.
Adam Kaz / iStock

With both of us being big sports fans, we were recently asked if it's okay to boo the referee or the other team while at a game. Is it all in good fun and part of the atmosphere or best to abstain altogether?

Vermont Wants To Crack Down On Bootleggers Bringing Cheaper Liquor From New Hampshire

By Dec 29, 2017
Whiskey bottle pouring into a glass with ice.
igorr1 / iStock

Prohibition might have been repealed in 1933, but modern-day bootleggers are still sidestepping state liquor laws. Now Vermont officials want heavier penalties for people trafficking booze from neighboring New Hampshire.

VPR Cafe: Great Tastes Of 2017

By Dec 29, 2017
One dining highlight of 2017 for food writer, Sally Pollak, was the chile-lime chicken leg plate at Lucky Next Door in Burlington.
Sally Pollak / Seven Days

Yes, it's another year-in-review piece, but this one is bound to make your mouth water or cause you to pick up the phone to make a dinner reservation!