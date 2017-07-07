Awesome Etiquette: The Private Guest List

If you've ever been invited to a party only to find out that a close friend was not, it could make for an uncomfortable moment. But the private guest list could help avoid that sort of situation.

More so these days, private guest lists for events are being posted on social media and through e-mail. The upside of extending this type of invitation is allowing potential attendees to know who has and has not been invited. It also helps avoid an awkward conversation by preventing guests from asking the host if a certain individual will be attending.

Remember that guest lists are often hard to manage, and someone you're close to may not have the same relationship with the person throwing the party that you do. So try not to be offended if you or a friend were not invited.

Hear more about the pros and cons of a private guest list by listening to this Awesome Etiquette podcast.