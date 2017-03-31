Related Program: 
Awesome Etiquette: Re-Gifting Nightmares

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post 53 minutes ago
  • In this week's episode Lizzie and Dan share their advice on how to handle re-gifting nightmares.
Most of us have re-gifted a present we didn't like or need. But in this episode of Awesome Etiquette, we hear a tale of re-gifting that backfired.

You give a sweater as a gift; however,  the recipient doesn't care for it. So instead of exchanging it, your friend inadvertently returns the sweater to you in a bag of hand-me-down clothing... with the tags still attached!

The dilemma: Do you return the sweater to the store and keep the credit, or offer the credit to your oblivious friend?

Listen to this week's episode for Lizzie and Dan's advice.

