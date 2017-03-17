Related Program: 
Awesome Etiquette

Awesome Etiquette: Sharing Photos Of Someone's Home

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post 31 minutes ago
  • Avoid oversharing personal details of a friend's space.
    Avoid oversharing personal details of a friend's space.
    kizilkayaphotos / VPR

Sharing photos of a gathering at a friend's house might be okay if it's a group shot, but it's not so cool if those pictures expose too much of someone's home and personal life. Especially without permission!

In this episode, we discuss how to tactfully explain that you prefer not to have your hospitality and, potentially, your safety violated through photos on social media.

A guest probably has good intentions in this age when we share so much. But it's a concern that needs to be addressed if it makes you uncomfortable.  

Tags: 
Awesome Etiquette
Food & Drink
Featured Programs

Related Content

Awesome Etiquette: B.Y.O.S. (Bring Your Own Slippers)

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post Feb 23, 2017

When invited to a home with a 'shoe free' policy, do you bring your own slippers or should they be provided by the host?

Awesome Etiquette: Charging Admission To Your Wedding

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post Feb 3, 2017
GetUpStudio / iStock

Is it appropriate to charge an admission fee to cover the price of food and drink at your wedding? If so, should the guest deduct that cost from the wedding gift? And should you tell the happy couple that this approach seems graceless?

Awesome Etiquette: How To Repay The Kindness Of Strangers?

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post Mar 3, 2017
CatLane / iStock

It's a dark and stormy night. You're driving in a part of town you don't know well and suddenly, your car tire blows! Thankfully, you are rescued by the kind people who live nearby. They fix your flat and send you on your way. You are extremely grateful. Is there a proper way to thank them?