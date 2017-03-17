Awesome Etiquette: Sharing Photos Of Someone's Home

Sharing photos of a gathering at a friend's house might be okay if it's a group shot, but it's not so cool if those pictures expose too much of someone's home and personal life. Especially without permission!

In this episode, we discuss how to tactfully explain that you prefer not to have your hospitality and, potentially, your safety violated through photos on social media.

A guest probably has good intentions in this age when we share so much. But it's a concern that needs to be addressed if it makes you uncomfortable.