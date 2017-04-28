Related Program: 
Awesome Etiquette

Awesome Etiquette: Wedding Gift Protocol For The 'B' Crowd

By Jake Rusnock 38 minutes ago

When holding a second, informal wedding reception for friends or family not invited to an out-of-town wedding, is it okay to include the gift registry on the invitation?

With a different set of guests comes a different set of rules. Since the second reception will probably be more informal, and these guests were not invited to the main event, gift registry information should not be included when sending the invitation.

Furthermore, registry details should never be included in any wedding invitation. But if your second set of guests ask if the couple has a gift registry when they RSVP then, yes, it's perfectly fine to share that information.

Listen to this edition of Awesome Etiquette to hear more on this topic. 

Tags: 
Food & Drink
Awesome Etiquette
Featured Programs

Related Content

Awesome Etiquette: Does A Salon Appointment Always Have To Be Social?

By Daniel Post Senning & Lizzie Post Mar 24, 2017
Ivanko_Brnjakovic / iStock

If you keep a regular appointment to have a manicure, massage or even car maintenance, for that matter, that can be a great time to catch up and be social with the local salon or business owner.

Awesome Etiquette: Re-Gifting Nightmares

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post Mar 31, 2017
belchonock / iStock

Most of us have re-gifted a present we didn't like or need. But in this episode of Awesome Etiquette, we hear a tale of re-gifting that backfired.

Awesome Etiquette: Sharing Photos Of Someone's Home

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post Mar 17, 2017
Avoid oversharing personal details of a friend's space.
kizilkayaphotos / VPR

Sharing photos of a gathering at a friend's house might be okay if it's a group shot, but it's not so cool if those pictures expose too much of someone's home and personal life. Especially without permission!