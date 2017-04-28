Awesome Etiquette: Wedding Gift Protocol For The 'B' Crowd

When holding a second, informal wedding reception for friends or family not invited to an out-of-town wedding, is it okay to include the gift registry on the invitation?

With a different set of guests comes a different set of rules. Since the second reception will probably be more informal, and these guests were not invited to the main event, gift registry information should not be included when sending the invitation.

Furthermore, registry details should never be included in any wedding invitation. But if your second set of guests ask if the couple has a gift registry when they RSVP then, yes, it's perfectly fine to share that information.

