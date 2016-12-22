Related Program: 
Awesome Etiquette

Awesome Etiquette: When Someone Else Is Footing The Bill, What's Appropriate To Order?

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Awesome Etiquette
  • When your boss is paying for lunch, are there certain things you shouldn't order?
    When your boss is paying for lunch, are there certain things you shouldn't order?
    Courtesy, Bridgetown Millhouse

You're the new kid on the block at your office and you're invited to the annual luncheon when your boss treats the staff to lunch. Here are a couple of helpful tips when deciding what to order.

When in doubt, do what your co-workers do, especially if they have attended this luncheon before. Are they ordering an app and an entree? Are they going for the prime rib? Then it should be okay for you to do the same. Follow their lead and you should be in good shape.

And if you're still unsure, just peruse the entire menu and then go for a mid-priced item. Stick to familiar territory with something you know you'll enjoy and revel in a lunch out with colleagues while the boss treats.

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Awesome Etiquette
Food & Drink

Related Content

Awesome Etiquette: Dealing With A Judgy Do-It-Yourself Master

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post Dec 16, 2016
Milkos / iStock

Everyone has that DIY-inclined friend that seems to make it all. They brew their own kombucha in their kitchen sink while re-upholstering their old sofa (Heck, you might even be that friend.) And it's all well and good — that is until they start to judge you for your store-bought choices.

Awesome Etiquette: When Rampant B.O. Is In The Air

By Daniel Post Senning & Lizzie Post Dec 2, 2016

When you're in close quarters with a friend or co-worker and you repeatedly find that their personal hygiene isn't quite up to par, should you say something?

Awesome Etiquette: Time To Go

By Daniel Post Senning & Lizzie Post Nov 24, 2016

When you're the consummate party host but the party is over, how do you get friends to head home for the night?

Awesome Etiquette: Speak Nicely Of Ex In Front Of Kids

By Daniel Post Senning & Lizzie Post Nov 18, 2016

Here's something to think about as we approach the holiday season: Even though you may be separated or divorced from your spouse, it is always best to speak positively about your ex in front of your children. And this rule goes for everyone in the family.