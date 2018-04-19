Related Program: 
Baby Boomers, How Can Vermont Help You Age Well?

  • What can state agencies like DAIL, the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living, do to help Vermonters age well?
    AleksandarNakic / iStock

Live call-in discussion: The coming decades will bring pivotal demographic changes to Vermont as baby boomers retire in greater numbers and continue to get older. We're talking with DAIL—the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living—about their plans to help Vermonters "age well." 

Vermont's population is expected to decline overall in the next decade, even as the state's senior population over the age of 65 could increase by as much as 50 percent. 

DAIL commissioner Monica Hutt​ and Angela Smith-Dieng, the director of the State Unit on Aging, join Vermont Edition to discuss the challenges around this seismic demographic shift, the services this group will need and strategies that can be put in place to help aging Vermonters.

Broadcast Friday, April 20, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

