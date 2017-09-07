Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Baby Lake Trout Surviving In Lake Champlain For The First Time In Decades

By & 1 hour ago
  • Young lake trout weren't surviving their first winter in Lake Champlain for decades, but in recent years scientists have noticed a change: baby trout are now surviving in the lake.
    Young lake trout weren't surviving their first winter in Lake Champlain for decades, but in recent years scientists have noticed a change: baby trout are now surviving in the lake.
    Taylor Dobbs / VPR file

For over a century, lake trout offspring were not surviving through their first winter in Lake Champlain — so the state of Vermont has been stocking the lake with yearling trout for the past 45 years. But over the last three years, there's been a seemingly positive and significant change in the survival of the lake's young trout.

However scientists don't know why the change is happening. Ellen Marsden, a professor of fisheries at the University of Vermont, joined Vermont Edition to talk more about it.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 during the noon hour; rebroadcast during the 7 p.m. hour.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
VPR News
Environment
Lake Champlain

Related Content

Vermonters Gather To Watch Steelhead Rainbow Trout Make Annual Upstream Journey

By May 3, 2017
Rainbow steelhead trout leaps out of the water.
Vermont Fish & Wildlife, Courtesy

Once a year, for about 10 days from mid-April through early May, nature offers a free show that provides viewers the chance to "oooh" and "aaah." It's the steelhead rainbow trout run, when the fish hurtle up the falls to get upstream to spawn.

State And FEMA At Odds Over Fish Hatchery

By Jun 4, 2014
VPR/Steve Zind

Nearly three years after Tropical Storm Irene, the state of Vermont is still trying to secure FEMA funding for one remaining major project; the state fish hatchery in Roxbury.

The issue is whether FEMA is responsible for helping to pay for a replacement that meets federal clean water standards.

When Irene’s waters blasted through Roxbury they took with them the state’s oldest hatchery, sweeping 90,000 fish downstream. 

The outdoor ponds that held them were filled with gravel and silt. That’s the way they are today.

Dam Removal Expected To Boost Trout On Batten Kill

By Sep 30, 2013

The removal of a decades-old dam on the Batten Kill is expected to boost trout populations in the river, known for its trout fishing.

It's part of a larger movement to remove now-obsolete and risky dams that would cost more to repair and maintain than to remove.

The Dufresne Dam in Manchester was built in 1908 to power a sawmill, but the sawmill is long gone and the earthen dam has been leaking, creating a safety hazard.

The concrete wall and earthen dam were removed this month, and the river is being moved to its original spot in the middle of the channel.