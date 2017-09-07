Baby Lake Trout Surviving In Lake Champlain For The First Time In Decades

For over a century, lake trout offspring were not surviving through their first winter in Lake Champlain — so the state of Vermont has been stocking the lake with yearling trout for the past 45 years. But over the last three years, there's been a seemingly positive and significant change in the survival of the lake's young trout.

However scientists don't know why the change is happening. Ellen Marsden, a professor of fisheries at the University of Vermont, joined Vermont Edition to talk more about it.

