Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Yefim Bronfman, piano

Bach: Air, from Orchestral Suite No. 3, BWV 1068

Haydn: Symphony No. 30 Alleluia

Bartok: Piano Concerto No. 2

Chopin: Etude in F, Op. 10, No. 8 (encore)

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 in G minor, Op. 13 Winter Dreams

Listen Sunday October 29 at 1 p.m.