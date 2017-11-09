Balancing The Scales: Bringing Together Female And Non-Binary Members Of Vermont's Music Community

Being the only female or non-binary person working any given music event can sometimes feel like a men-only club; even in a forward-thinking place like Burlington, Vermont. So says a group of folks from Vermont's rich music scene. So, they are aiming to change that. Or, at the very least, balance the scales a bit.

A concert on Thursday, Nov. 16 at ArtsRiot in Burlington will celebrate women and non-binary members in local music. The line-up includes Abbie Morin from Hammydown, and Caroline Rose with special guest, Julia Caesar performing.

The musicians joined forces with booking agent, Besty Rose Besser from Noise Ordinance and music marketer and graphic designer, Jenna Brower from Paperboy. Together, they coordinated the event to inject more gender diversity into the music world.

Their aim is to populate as many of the major roles in a night of music - both on the stage and behind it - with a majority of women and non-binary people.

The group spoke to VPR about the lack of gender diversity in local music and their action plan to help balance the scales.

Caroline Rose's Tiny Desk Concert at NPR in Washington, D.C.

Hammydown video by Kayhl Cooper

The night of music to celebrate women and non-binary folks in local music is Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at 8 p.m., at ArtsRiot in Burlington. Proceeds will benefit Girls Rock Vermont and The Tuned In Collective.