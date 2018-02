For the February edition of Live From The Fort, Barika perform a set live from Studio One at VPR headquarters in Colchester.

The Band:

Craig Myers - N'goni

Caleb Bronz - Drums

Giovanni "Johnny" Rovetto - Bass

Colin Lenox - Guitar

Chris Hawthorn - Trumpet, Synth

Matt Davide - Sax

The Set:

"Gotta Be Another Way" "Barika" "Comin' In" "Breathe"

More

Suggest an artist for Live From The Fort!