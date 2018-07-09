Batter Up! Baseball Roundup At The Season's 7th Inning Stretch

Live call-in discussion: It's been an unpredictable baseball season so far this summer, with the Red Sox and Yankees battling for first place and new measures to speed up the pace of play. Vermont Edition's catches up with the the baseball season from the big leagues to up-and-coming college players with the Vermont Mountaineers.

VPR's Mitch Wertlieb and Amy Noyes join Rep. Kurt Wright and Vermont Edition host Bob Kinzel to discuss the season so far and the changing emphasis of the game that's led to more home runs (and strikeouts) than ever before.

Also joining the show are pitcher Brian Herrmann and first baseman Ronald Medina, discussing their summer season playing for the Vermont Mountaineers in the New England Collegiate Baseball League.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.