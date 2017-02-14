Battling Bullying And Harassment

When they rank states with the biggest bullying problems, Vermont is safely near the bottom: 44th out of 46 states on the list. And bullying in Vermont schools has remained relatively flat over the past four years. So what's the problem?

The fact is, during the 2015-16 school year, there were almost 700 reported instances of bullying.

We speak with UVM Education Professor Bernice Garnett and Michael Dreiblatt, president of Stand Up to Bullying, about preventing bullying and harassment, what to do when its reported and when you witness it. Both are members of the Agency of Education's Harassment, Hazing and Bullying Advisory Council.

Post your questions or comments about bullying and harassment here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Also on the program, there's a new semi-annual publication called "Ladybroad Ledger" that highlights the works of Vermont's female cartoonists. We speak with editor and designer Stephanie Zuppo.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.