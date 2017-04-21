Be In The Audience For 'Live From The Fort' With The NEKTones

We're recording our next Live From The Fort concert and you’re invited to be part of the audience! Come hang out in VPR’s Studio One for a live performance by The NEKTones on Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m.

The NEKTones are a Soul and R&B quintet with a musical palette defined by the landscape of the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont.

This is an all-ages show and tickets are free but reservations are required. Reserve your seats here. Cash bar and snacks will be available from The Skinny Pancake.

FAQs

Q: Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

A: You will be required to provide ID to purchase any alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will also be available for purchase.

Q: What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

A: Parking is available at VPR, but spaces is limited so please arrive on time. VPR is located at Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester and is also accessible by the GMT Route 2 Bus that runs between Essex Junction and Burlington.