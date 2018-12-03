Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

'Bear Brook' Podcast: How Genetic Genealogy Is Transforming Murder Investigations

By Matthew F. Smith 3 hours ago
  • Ronda Randall and her brother Scott Maxwell are amateur investigators featured in the
    Ronda Randall and her brother Scott Maxwell are amateur investigators featured in the "Bear Brook" podcast who have dedicated themselves to trying to identify the four victims found in two barrels in the woods of New Hampshire.
    Courtesy New Hampshire Public Radio

Four victims. Their bodies found in two barrels. No trace of their identities. No suspects in their murders.

That's how the investigation at the heart of New Hampshire Public Radio's recent true crime podcast Bear Brook begins. But over the course of six episodes, and several forthcoming updates, cutting-edge forensic testing and genetic genealogy provides answers to some of those questions—while raising new ones. 

The story begins with the discovery of the first barrel, containing two bodies, in November 1985. A second barrel containing two more bodies was found in 2000.

The barrels were found just outside the border of Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown, New Hampshire, a roughly 10,000-acre park that’s among the largest in the state.

Reporter and podcast host Jason Moon tells Vermont Edition about how he followed the investigators, amateur detectives and others puzzling over one of New Hampshire's most notorious cold-case murders. And he explains the new forensic methods and "genetic genealogy" are being brought to bear on the case and how the story has "broken open" in recent years.

Broadcast live on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Crime
New Hampshire

Related Content

An Introduction To JOLTED, A New Podcast From VPR

By & Sep 7, 2018

Vermont Public Radio has launched a new podcast called JOLTED. VPR's Liam Elder-Connors, a reporter on the project, talks about Part 1: The Shooting That Didn't Happen and what's to come in future episodes. We also hear an excerpt from that first episode.

With Skulls And Clay, Forensic Sculptor Hopes To Crack 1935 Middlebury Murder Case

By & May 19, 2015
National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

One of Vermont's oldest unsolved murder cases is getting a facelift.