Bear In Your Backyard: How To Handle And Avoid Interactions With Black Bears

Live call-in discussion: Summer offers Vermonters a great chance to get closer to nature. But sometimes nature gets a bit too close to us. With black bear sightings in the state more than doubling since last year, Vermont Edition looks at how you can make sure your yard isn't attracting them.

Forrest Hammond, black bear project leader for Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, and Bill Kilpatrick, UVM professor of biology emeritus, discuss Vermont's uptick in bear encounters, what you can do to keep yourself and the wildlife around you safe and how to report bear sightings.

Post your black bear behavior questions or comments below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast on Thursday, June 28 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.