Bear In Your Backyard: How To Handle And Avoid Interactions With Black Bears

By , & 1 hour ago
  • With the Vermont black bear population up, bear sightings have doubled since last year.
    Robert Cicchetti / iStock

Live call-in discussion: Summer offers Vermonters a great chance to get closer to nature. But sometimes nature gets a bit too close to us. With black bear sightings in the state more than doubling since last year, Vermont Edition looks at how you can make sure your yard isn't attracting them.

Forrest Hammond, black bear project leader for Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, and Bill Kilpatrick, UVM professor of biology emeritus, discuss Vermont's uptick in bear encounters, what you can do to keep yourself and the wildlife around you safe and how to report bear sightings.

Post your black bear behavior questions or comments below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast on Thursday, June 28 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Energy & Environment
Bears

How To Avoid Interactions With Bears

By May 22, 2017
Vermont Fish & Wildlife, Courtesy

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is warning people to mitigate the possibility of having a bad encounter with a bear. The department is already gearing up for what they expect to be record human-bear interactions this year.

Fish And Wildlife Studies Impact Of Searsburg Wind Development On Black Bears

By Apr 1, 2015
Jane Lindholm / VPR

"So, what did we decide. Did we want to bring the rifle ... or not?" says Forrest Hammond.

That would be a dart rifle, capable of shooting a sedative-filled barb into the flank of a fleeting bear, and the answer is yes.