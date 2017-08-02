To Bee Or Not To Bee: Becoming a Beekeeper

Live call-in discussion: After Sherlock Holmes retired from detective work, he became a beekeeper, so you know it's got to be a pretty cool hobby. We're talking about the ins and outs of backyard beekeeping.

We'll get tips and tricks from wise beekeepers, plus we'll talk about how the bees and their favorite flowers have fared with the wet weather this summer.

Post your questions and comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.