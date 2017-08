New York Philharmonic

Manfred Honeck, conductor

Liang Wang, oboe

Suppe: Poet and Peasant Overture

R. Strauss: Oboe Concerto

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Pastorale

Grieg: Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16 (Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano)

Listen Thursday August 10 at 8 p.m.