Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Is Ben & Jerry's Still On A (Social) Mission?

By & 33 minutes ago
  • The Cowmobile is one of the enderaing images of Ben & Jerry's. We discuss how important the social mission is to the company today.
    The Cowmobile is one of the enderaing images of Ben & Jerry's. We discuss how important the social mission is to the company today.
    Jonathansloane / iStock

Live call-in discussion: Ben & Jerry's has always been a company that stood for something, a company that had a heart. But 17 years after it was sold to global food conglomerate Unilever, we check in to see if the company's social mission is still in place.

Rob Michalak, global director of social mission for Ben & Jerry's, and Will Allen, co-founder of Regeneration Vermont, discuss the work the company is doing in the areas of water quality from farm runoff, fair milk pricing, migrant workers' welfare, animal care, and GMOs.

In a recent commentary in VTDigger, Allen recounted the stalled efforts to convince Ben & Jerry's to change what he describes as environmentally detrimental business practices.

Post your questions or comments about Ben & Jerry's here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Agriculture
The Vermont Economy
Ben & Jerry's

Related Content

Advocates For Vermont Dairy Workers Plan Saturday March On Ben & Jerry's

By Jun 16, 2017
Lucas Benitez stands with other Coalition of Immokalee Workers members at the People's Root Cause March in 2004. Vermont advocates hope to use a strategy similar to the Coalition's to improve pay and working conditions for migrant dairy workers.
Courtesy / Coalition of Imokalee Workers

Migrant Justice and other advocates for Vermont dairy workers plan to march in protest on Saturday in an effort to pressure Ben & Jerry's to come to an agreement on wage negotiations. 

Dairy Workers Protest At Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day In Call For Better Labor Conditions

By Apr 4, 2017
Kathleen Masterson / VPR

Migrant Justice advocates staged a protest alongside the Ben & Jerry's "Free Cone Day" line in downtown Burlington Tuesday, demanding better working conditions for dairy farmworkers.

Dipping Into The Ben & Jerry's Story

By & Jun 2, 2014
Toby Talbot / AP

Two guys trying to find their way, wound up in Vermont and launched one of the world's largest ice cream companies. Along the way, they mixed in big chunks of cookies, fruit and nuts, embraced social responsibility, and became icons of their adopted state.

Ex-New Yorkers Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield started making their super-premium ice cream in 1978 in Burlington after learning through a Penn State correspondence course. They oversaw the growth of company until it was sold to Unilever in 2000.