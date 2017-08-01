Is Ben & Jerry's Still On A (Social) Mission?

Live call-in discussion: Ben & Jerry's has always been a company that stood for something, a company that had a heart. But 17 years after it was sold to global food conglomerate Unilever, we check in to see if the company's social mission is still in place.

Rob Michalak, global director of social mission for Ben & Jerry's, and Will Allen, co-founder of Regeneration Vermont, discuss the work the company is doing in the areas of water quality from farm runoff, fair milk pricing, migrant workers' welfare, animal care, and GMOs.

In a recent commentary in VTDigger, Allen recounted the stalled efforts to convince Ben & Jerry's to change what he describes as environmentally detrimental business practices.

