Ben Kulp's New Year's Resolutions Playlist

  • Cellist Ben Kulp plays music by Battista, Ligeti, and Cassado on Saturday at 3pm in Hanover.
It's easy to get backlogged on your resolutions, even this early in the year. Cellist Ben Kulp is getting his out of the way early, with a concert of works for solo cello that he has "meant to play for a long time." Ben shared what was behind programming each of these works, and his tips for getting your musical resolutions taken care of.

You can hear the concert at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the St Thomas Episcopal Church, Hanover, NH. Find details at http://www.uvmusic.org/events.html

Broadcast Friday, February 10 at 8:30 a.m.

