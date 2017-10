Live call-in discussion: What do the Vermont companies King Arthur Flour, Gardener's Supply, PC Construction, and Switchback Brewing have in common? They're all employee-owned businesses.



During Vermont's Employee Ownership Month, executive director of the Vermont Employee Ownership Center, Don Jamison, joins us in a conversation about what "employee-owned" means, the various forms employee ownership can take, and the benefits and challenges for companies that go the employee-owned route.