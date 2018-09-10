Related Program: 
VPR News

Bennington College To Sell Artwork To Fund New Scholarship Program

By 47 minutes ago
  • The painting
    One of the pieces being auctioned for the Art for Access scholarship program at Bennington College: "Red Square", 1959, by Helen Frankenthaler (1928-2011). Oil and crayon on sized, primed canvas. 68 x 126.25 inches.
    Bennington College, Courtesy

Bennington College will sell works of art from its collection to help kick off a new scholarship program.

The College will auction five pieces at Christie’s — including a large abstract work by the painter Helen Frankenthaler, a graduate of Bennington College.

College President Mariko Silver said the college hopes the sale encourages donors to contribute their artwork to support the new scholarship program, Art for Access.

“The contributions that are made to Art for Access really enables people to give to the college in another way,” said Silver. “And so people can give us art from their own collection that we will steward and keep until the right moment comes to sell it.”

Silver said the Art for Access scholarship will support Bennington students who otherwise would not be able to afford a Bennington education.

Along with the Frankenthaler painting “Red Square,” the college will also sell a painting by the Mexican artist Diego Rivera, a painting by the 19th-century French artist Julian Dupré, a piece by American abstract expressionist Norman Bluhm and a work from 1956 by French abstract artist Georges Mathieu.

Christie’s estimates that the Frankenthaler painting will sell for between $3-to-5-million.

Silver said Bennington College does not have an art museum, but that many of the works from among its approximately 500 holdings circulate around the campus.

And she said many of the artworks were contributed to the college with an understanding that the school would sell the works to support scholarships and academic programs.

“We want to continue to increase access by providing scholarships and more scholarship funds to students who need it,” Silver said. “Helen gave this picture to the college with the idea that it would someday move out into the world and so that’s what we’re doing.”

Tags: 
VPR News
Bennington College
Arts & Culture
Education

Related Content

Burlington Painter Creates Living, Breathing Art

By Apr 9, 2015
Isaac Wasuck

Kadina Malicbegovic is a Burlington-based artist and performer who creates her art on a living, breathing canvas.

Malicbegovic joined VPR to talk about body painting, her goals as an artist and how she hopes body art will become an accepted art form in Vermont.

Bennington College To Acquire Robert Frost's Shaftsbury Home

By Sep 25, 2017
The poet Robert Frost lived at this stone house in Shaftsbury for nine years. Bennington College will acquire and manage the property.
The Friends Of Robert Frost, courtesy

Bennington College will be taking over ownership of the Robert Frost Stone House Museum in Shaftsbury.

Public Art In Vermont: Exploring What It Is And Where To Find It

By & Sep 20, 2016
Meg Malone; Patti Daniels / VPR

What do you think is the most memorable public art in Vermont? But before answering that, let's back up even a bit further – how does one define public art?

At 80, Folk Artist Warren Kimble Is Going Strong, And Branching Out

By Jun 23, 2015
Nina Keck / VPR

The paintings of Brandon artist Warren Kimble are easily recognizable, even to people who may not know his name. His folk art portraits of plump cats, picturesque barns and stately roosters have been put on everything from greeting cards to salad plates.