Related Programs: 
The Frequency
VPR News

Bennington Development Group Completes $2 Million Putnam Block Purchase

By 2 minutes ago
  • This drawing shows part of the plan developers have for The Putnam Block in downtown Bennington.
    This drawing shows part of the plan developers have for The Putnam Block in downtown Bennington.
    courtesy of Stevens &-Associates

A development group in Bennington says it's acquired a major downtown property that's part of a $50 million renovation project.

The Bennington County Industrial Corporation, a nonprofit development organization, says it completed the $2 million purchase of the Putnam Block, a group of six buildings located in the center of Bennington.

The industrial corporation has been working with the Bennington Redevelopment Group, which is made up of local business leaders and investors.

“The transfer of the Putnam Block properties to BCIC represents the exciting next step toward the realization of a revitalized downtown Bennington," said Bill Colvin, assistant director at the Bennington County Regional Commission. "It is a milestone that signals to the community continued progress on this vital project.”  

The properties that were purchased this week include the Putnam Hotel, the Old Courthouse and Pennysaver building, the Winslow Building and the Oldcastle Theatre.

The group wants to redevelop the largely vacant properties and bring in new shops and restaurants, as well as market-rate apartments.

The group is also working with Bennington College, Southern Vermont College and Southwestern Vermont Health Care, who have all agreed to locate offices in the new space.

The funding for the Putnam Block revitalization is slated to come from a combination of debt, grants and equity.

Debt financing will be sought from private sources, banks, and the Vermont Economic Development Authority (VEDA). Grants have been secured from the Vermont Community Development Program, State of Vermont and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Brownfields programs and Citizens for a Greater Bennington. 

The project has also received Federal and State Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits.

Colvin says they hope phase 1 of the historic building redevelopment will begin in "late fall or early spring."
 

Tags: 
VPR News
The Vermont Economy
Bennington

Related Content

Historic Bennington Building Said To Be Key To Economic Development

By Jul 6, 2016
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

An investment group wants to bring residential housing and new office space to a former downtown Bennington hotel with a plan to jumpstart economic development across southwestern Vermont.

Brattleboro Celebrates Brooks House Groundbreaking

By Jul 17, 2013
VPR/Susan Keese

Brattleboro celebrated an important part of it’s history and future Wednesday when ground was broken on a $24 million reconstruction of the iconic Brooks House.

The historic building was gutted by an electrical fire in April, 2011.

Governor Peter Shumlin led the first symbolic sledgehammer blows inside the old hotel where Kipling played poker and Eleanor Roosevelt  liked to stop for lunch.

Castleton University Branches Out Into Economic Development

By Jan 18, 2016
Nina Keck / VPR

Castleton University’s footprint in Rutland has been growing in recent years, with multiple art galleries and a downtown Rutland campus that houses entrepreneurial programs and a polling center.