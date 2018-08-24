Related Program: 
VPR News

Bennington Rep. Kiah Morris Drops Re-Election Bid

By VPR News 2 hours ago
  • Rep. Kiah Morris at a podium in March speaking about racial justice legislation
    Rep. Kiah Morris, seen here speaking at a Montpelier press conference in March related to a racial justice bill, announced Friday that she plans to withdraw from the House race in which she had been pursuing re-election.
    Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Bennington Rep. Kiah Morris is no longer seeking re-election.

In a Facebook post Friday, Morris said she is withdrawing her candidacy and will not seek another term after serving for the last four years.

In the post, Morris said the last two years have been difficult. She wrote: "Political discourse, and in particular within the sphere of social media has been divisive, inflammatory and at times, even dangerous."

Reached by phone Friday, Morris declined further comment.

Morris, a Democrat, was elected to her post in 2014. She currently serves on the House Committee on Judiciary and as a member of the Judicial Nominating Board.

Bills that Morris sponsored this legislative session included ones related to domestic terrorism and to contraceptive reimbursement, which were both signed by Gov. Phil Scott.

Read Morris' Facebook post announcing her election withdrawal:

Tags: 
VPR News
Kiah Morris
Vermont Legislature
Government & Politics
Bennington

Related Content

House Passes Bills To Address Racial Bias In The Criminal Justice System

By Apr 13, 2017
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

House lawmakers have given final approval to legislation that would update the state’s fair and impartial policing policies, and create a new 15-person board to oversee racial justice issues in Vermont.

Lawmakers Hope To Sharpen Focus On Racial Justice In Vermont

By Mar 20, 2017
Rep. Kiah Morris, left, has asked Gov. Phil Scott to issue an executive order to address the issue of systemic racism in state government.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Lawmakers appear poised to pass legislation this year that would create a centralized board to oversee issues of racial justice in Vermont.

Public School Ethnic Studies Bill Struggles To Find Path Forward In Montpelier

By May 30, 2018
Zymora Davinchi, Rep. Kiah Morris, and Keith Goslant, from right, spoke in support of an ethnic studies bill at a forum in May. Supporters of the legisaltion have struggled to gain traction for the bill in Montpelier.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Racial justice advocates say students of color often don’t see themselves reflected in public school curriculum in Vermont, but supporters of an ethnic studies bill are having a tough time getting traction in Montpelier.

Vermont House Members Challenged Over Comments Made During Black Lives Matter Discussion

By , & Feb 14, 2018
The Vermont Statehouse with snow around it.
Henry Epp / VPR File

Last week the Vermont House of Representatives passed a resolution recognizing “the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement in the U.S. and Vermont Black communities.”

But Rep. Kiah Morris, a Democratic lawmaker from Bennington, told Vermont Edition she was stunned by some of her colleagues’ comments made before and after the resolution was passed.

Statehouse Ceiling? Group Looks To Boost Democratic Women In Vermont Politics

By Jul 9, 2015
Emerge Vermont

The prospect of an open seat for governor has sparked a frenzy of political posturing in recent weeks. But the field of potential candidates for statewide office is dominated by men, and Vermont has long fared poorly when it comes to electing women to high-profile offices.