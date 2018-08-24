Bennington Rep. Kiah Morris Drops Re-Election Bid

Bennington Rep. Kiah Morris is no longer seeking re-election.

In a Facebook post Friday, Morris said she is withdrawing her candidacy and will not seek another term after serving for the last four years.

In the post, Morris said the last two years have been difficult. She wrote: "Political discourse, and in particular within the sphere of social media has been divisive, inflammatory and at times, even dangerous."

Reached by phone Friday, Morris declined further comment.

Morris, a Democrat, was elected to her post in 2014. She currently serves on the House Committee on Judiciary and as a member of the Judicial Nominating Board.

Bills that Morris sponsored this legislative session included ones related to domestic terrorism and to contraceptive reimbursement, which were both signed by Gov. Phil Scott.

Read Morris' Facebook post announcing her election withdrawal: