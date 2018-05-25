Bernie Sanders Is Running For Re-Election: The State Of His Political Clout

After months of speculation, Sen. Bernie Sanders made it official this week that he will be seeking a third term in November. He also plans to campaign this summer and fall for progressive candidates across the country. And the rumors are swirling about another Sanders run for President in 2020.

Elizabeth Hewitt is a Washington-based reporter for VTDigger. She joined Vermont Edition to talk about Sen. Sanders' re-election bid and his other political goals.

Broadcast live on Friday, May 25, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.