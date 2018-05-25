Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Bernie Sanders Is Running For Re-Election: The State Of His Political Clout

By 49 minutes ago
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders talks on his phone as he departs after a vote on Gina Haspel to be CIA director, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, May 17, 2018 in Washington.
    Sen. Bernie Sanders talks on his phone as he departs after a vote on Gina Haspel to be CIA director, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, May 17, 2018 in Washington.
    Alex Brandon / AP

After months of speculation, Sen. Bernie Sanders made it official this week that he will be seeking a third term in November. He also plans to campaign this summer and fall for progressive candidates across the country. And the rumors are swirling about another Sanders run for President in 2020. 

Elizabeth Hewitt is a Washington-based reporter for VTDigger. She joined Vermont Edition to talk about Sen. Sanders' re-election bid and his other political goals.

Broadcast live on Friday, May 25, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Bernie Sanders

Related Content

Sen. Bernie Sanders Is Officially Running For Re-Election

By May 21, 2018

Sanders announced in an email Monday morning he'll be seeking a third term in office. 

Sanders Says He's Working To Make The Democratic Party More Progressive

By May 20, 2018
Sen. Bernie Sanders says he will announce his re-election plans on Monday
Charlie Neibergall / AP

On Monday, Sen. Bernie Sanders is expected to announce plans to seek a third term in the U.S. Senate. But Sanders says he also intends to actively campaign this summer and fall for a number of Democratic candidates across the country.