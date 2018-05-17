Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

To Better Treat Pain, UVM's Medical School Specialists Use Telemedicine To Connect With Rural GPs

By , & 33 minutes ago
  • The Project ECHO telemedicine program lets teams of specialists work with primary care physicians to bring their expertise to patients in rural areas.
    The Project ECHO telemedicine program lets teams of specialists work with primary care physicians to bring their expertise to patients in rural areas.
    Intel Free Press / Wikimedia

Patients in rural Vermont seeking treatment for pain often face time-consuming travel to large regional hospitals and long wait times to see specialists. Now UVM's medical school is using a new telemedicine program to connect those specialists with primary care practitioners in rural areas to help patients get better care more quickly.

Dr. Mark Pasanen is an associate professor at UVM's Larner College of Medicine and the program director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program. He's helping adapt Project ECHO - which was pioneered by the University of New Mexico's School of Medicine to better treat hepatitis C - to help general practitioners consult with specialists here in Vermont.

Dr. Pasanen joined Vermont Edition to explain how the project works and how it's being used to help treat pain and combat opioid addiction in Vermont.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Health
Medicine
Opioid Addiction

Related Content

In Sickness And In Health: Brandi And Matt Lloyd On Kidney Donation

By May 14, 2018
Matt Lloyd is scheduled to donate a kidney to his wife, Brandi, who has a genetic condition that leads to kidney failure.
Courtesy Brandi and Matt Lloyd

Tuesday, May 15, 2018, is a day that Brandi and Matt Lloyd have been waiting for a long time.

That's the day the couple, from Mooers, New York, are scheduled to undergo surgery. Matt will go first and have one of his kidneys removed. Then Brandi's surgery will follow.

Her diseased kidneys will be removed and Matt's donor kidney will be placed in her body. If all goes well, they should each have one functioning kidney by the end of the day and be on their way to recovery.

Hybrid Treatment Program For Opiate Addiction Serves Over 400 People Near Burlington

By Apr 24, 2018
Exterior of Community Health Centers of Burlington building.
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

Community Health Centers of Burlington announced it has reached a landmark in the number of patients served by its program that uses medication to treat opiate addiction.

Voices Of Addiction And Recovery

By & Apr 18, 2018
ansonsaw / iStock

In his 2014 State of the State address, Gov. Peter Shumlin highlighted the severity and far-reaching impact of Vermont's opioid crisis. Four years later, the state is still struggling with the deadly effects of that crisis. We're talking to Vermonters who have lived with addiction and are now in recovery, to hear their thoughts on the topic.