Bewitching Stories From The Green Mountain State

By & 37 minutes ago
  • A spooky sampler of ghost stories, Green Mountain hauntings and more.
Live call-in discussion: Maybe it's just the Halloween spirit, but Vermont seems extra spooky in the fall. And trust us when we say that there have been enough stories of ghosts and spirits haunting the Green Mountain State to make things interesting.

William Alexander, author of A Properly Unhaunted Place, and Tim Simard, author of Haunted Hikes of Vermont will share their spookiest stories, and we'll hear some of yours! Share your haunted Vermont tales below or email them to Vermont Edition.

Looking for more creepy Halloween fun?

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Dorothy's List: Spooky Secrets Lurk Throughout 'The Inn Between'

By 1 hour ago
Author Marina Cohen handed out these old-fashioned keys during her talk at Swanton Public Library. There were seven keys, to correspond with the seven secrets Cohen was sharing about her novel "The Inn Between."
Meg Malone / VPR

About a hundred students from elementary schools in Swanton, Highgate and Sheldon packed into the children's room of the Swanton Public Library on a recent Friday the 13th — a fitting date to welcome author Marina Cohen to talk about her spooky novel The Inn Between.