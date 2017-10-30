Bewitching Stories From The Green Mountain State

Live call-in discussion: Maybe it's just the Halloween spirit, but Vermont seems extra spooky in the fall. And trust us when we say that there have been enough stories of ghosts and spirits haunting the Green Mountain State to make things interesting.

William Alexander, author of A Properly Unhaunted Place, and Tim Simard, author of Haunted Hikes of Vermont will share their spookiest stories, and we'll hear some of yours! Share your haunted Vermont tales below or email them to Vermont Edition.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.