Beyond The Dumpster: How Vermont Handles Its Trash

    The Coventry landfill is in the process of approving a 51 acre expansion.
Live call in discussion: When you throw away a piece of garbage, where does it end up? On a compost pile? Recycled into a new object ready to use again? Or decomposing in a landfill? Vermont has many different ways of handling its waste, but with the state's only landfill at near capacity, it's worth reviewing just where our trash goes when we're done with it.

Cathy Jamieson, Vermont's solid waste program manager, joins us to break down the state's waste management system and how the Vermont is trying to reduce its environmental impact. Plus, she'll talk about the review process of the proposal to expand the Coventry landfill. We're also joined by Henry Coe, secretary pro tem of the citizens group D.U.M.P., which opposes the expansion of the landfill.

Broadcast on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

