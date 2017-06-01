Related Program: 
With Bids Due Soon, Here's What's Next In Burlington Telecom Sale

By , & 1 hour ago
  • The Burlington Telecom building. The City of Burlington hopes to have a buyer for Burlington Telecom lined up by the fall.
    Burlington Telecom's high-speed fiber-optic network serves the people of Vermont's largest city. A 2014 settlement with Citibank required the city to sell Burlington Telecom, and now bids are due on June 5.
    Taylor Dobbs / VPR File

The financial and ownership future of Burlington Telecom has been in flux for the past several years. The city is actually required to sell Burlington Telecom, and bids are due on Monday.

VPR's Liam Elder-Connors has been following this story, and joined Vermont Edition to talk about what led to the need to sell Burlington Telecom, some of the financial details involved and what the city is looking for in a buyer.

Listen to the full interview above. Broadcast live during the noon hour on Thursday, June 1, 2017; rebroadcast during the 7 p.m. hour.

This month, letters of intent from groups looking to buy Burlington Telecom are due, marking what could be the opening of a new chapter for a city-owned utility that’s had a tumultuous past.