With Bids Due Soon, Here's What's Next In Burlington Telecom Sale

The financial and ownership future of Burlington Telecom has been in flux for the past several years. The city is actually required to sell Burlington Telecom, and bids are due on Monday.

VPR's Liam Elder-Connors has been following this story, and joined Vermont Edition to talk about what led to the need to sell Burlington Telecom, some of the financial details involved and what the city is looking for in a buyer.

Listen to the full interview above. Broadcast live during the noon hour on Thursday, June 1, 2017; rebroadcast during the 7 p.m. hour.