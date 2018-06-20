Bienvenue! Touring Québec's Eastern Townships

Live call-in discussion: Summer is a great time to explore new destinations, even ones right in your own backyard. We're touring Québec's Eastern Townships and looking at all that's on offer right on Vermont's doorstep.
Vermont Edition explores the townships with guests discussing arts, agriculture, authors and more with:
- Louise Penny, a novelist whose "Inspector Gamache" mysteries are set in the Eastern Townships
- Patricia Fartaish, supervisor of tours at lavender farm Bleu Lavande
- Richard Bresee, wine maker at Domaine Vignoble Bresee and participant in the Brome-Missisquoi Wine Route
- Stanley Lake, artist and founding member of Les Tour des Art
Share your favorite Eastern Townships destinations below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.
Broadcast live on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.