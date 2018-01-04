Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

The Big Chill: How Vermonters Cope With Dangerous Cold

By & 7 hours ago
  • Bone-chilling cold across the state will be back this weekend.
    Nicholas Erwin / Flickr

The state is getting a very slight reprieve from the bitter cold snap we've been fighting, but we'll sink back into the intense deep freeze this weekend. We're talking about this dangerous spell of cold weather and how Vermonters are coping.

Top Takeaways

Below are online state resources you can check for weather updates and safety information (you can also follow #WinterReadyVT on Twitter).

Vermont Department of Health:

Vermont Emergency Management:

We're joined by Scott Whittier, warning coordination officer at the National Weather Service's Burlington field station.

We'll also hear from Dr. Daniel Weinstein, assistant professor of family medicine at the UVM College of Medicine and a clinician at the Fanny Allen Urgent Care facility, on the effects of cold on the body.

Renee Weeks, director of shelter and clinical services at the Upper Valley Haven shelter in White River Junction, will talk about cold outreach to the homeless.

And Dr. Millie Armstrong, a veterinarian at Petit Brook Veterinary Clinic in Colchester, will cover how to keep your pets safe.

A Note From Jane

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

