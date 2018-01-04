The Big Chill: How Vermonters Cope With Dangerous Cold

The state is getting a very slight reprieve from the bitter cold snap we've been fighting, but we'll sink back into the intense deep freeze this weekend. We're talking about this dangerous spell of cold weather and how Vermonters are coping.

Top Takeaways

— On Frozen Pipes —

It's really important to avoid using an open flame to reheat. Hair dryer is better. PLUS: Be proactive. Check your system, and call for service if you system needs help. How are you coping with the cold?

Listen live at https://t.co/a6whszYOCO — Vermont Edition (@vermontedition) January 4, 2018

Early warning signs of frost bite/hypothermia:

— Frost bite: Sometimes the area will turn red/lose sensation, or look waxy. — Hypothermia: Confusion, memory loss, sleepiness. Get inside ASAP and go to the Emergency room if you can. Listen live: https://t.co/IfWDDLdoID — Vermont Edition (@vermontedition) January 4, 2018

— On Animals In The Cold —

Animals are *just* as susceptible to the cold as we are. If it’s too cold for us, it’s too cold for them. — Vermont Edition (@vermontedition) January 4, 2018

Parents: keep your kids warm while waiting for the bus, or drive them when the weather is this cold. It’s not safe to let them stay out in the cold waiting for the bus Friday morning. — Wisdom from a long-time school bus driver Listen at: https://t.co/IfWDDLdoID — Vermont Edition (@vermontedition) January 4, 2018

Below are online state resources you can check for weather updates and safety information (you can also follow #WinterReadyVT on Twitter).

Vermont Department of Health:

Vermont Emergency Management:

We're joined by Scott Whittier, warning coordination officer at the National Weather Service's Burlington field station.

We'll also hear from Dr. Daniel Weinstein, assistant professor of family medicine at the UVM College of Medicine and a clinician at the Fanny Allen Urgent Care facility, on the effects of cold on the body.

Renee Weeks, director of shelter and clinical services at the Upper Valley Haven shelter in White River Junction, will talk about cold outreach to the homeless.

And Dr. Millie Armstrong, a veterinarian at Petit Brook Veterinary Clinic in Colchester, will cover how to keep your pets safe.

A Note From Jane

— A Reminder From @JaneLindholm —

Reach out to your neighbor in this brutal weather. Ask for help and take care of each other where you can. Stay safe and warm. For resources: https://t.co/1Lh725koMo — Vermont Edition (@vermontedition) January 4, 2018

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.