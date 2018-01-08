A Big, Hot Rock Bubbles Beneath Vermont

Vermont is seismically and geologically a very stable place, but new data gleaned from a vast array of seismic sensors has uncovered a massive hot rock located just beneath our surface.

Vadim Levin is a professor of Earth and planetary sciences at Rutgers University. He's been studying the big blob of rock slowly rising underneath us. He said it'll be about 50 million years or so before it's expected to reach the Earth's surface.

Levin shared his findings with Vermont Edition.

