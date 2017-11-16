The Big Night, And The Gales Of November Remembered

We lead up to Thanksgiving week with a little taste of Italy, some western swing, and tales of rough weather on the high seas and the Great Lakes (for starters!)

This program will air on Sunday November 19th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

There will be a contra dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday November 25th from 8-11 p.m. Nils Fredland will be the caller with music provided by The Upper Valley All Stars.

The Tinmouth Turkey Trot contra dance will be held on Friday November 24th at the Tinmouth Community Center. David Kaynor is the caller, and music will be provided by Shindy. Dancing begins at 8 p.m.

Patrick Ross wraps up his traveling Town Hall tour this week with performances at the Worcester Town Hall on Saturday November 25th at 7 p.m., and at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Sunday November 26th at 3 p.m.