Binger Performs On "Live From The Fort"

For the March edition of Live From The Fort, Binger perform their unique, genre-bending, psychedelic prog- hop in Studio One at VPR headquarters in Colchester.
The Band:
-
Shakir Stephen – Bass/Vocal
-
Dalton Muzzy – Drums
-
Braden Winslow – Guitar/Vocal
The Set:
- "Spaces”
- "Memory.exe"
- "The Wind"
- "If I Knew"
All songs written by Binger.
