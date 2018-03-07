Binger Performs On "Live From The Fort"

For the March edition of Live From The Fort, Binger perform their unique, genre-bending, psychedelic prog- hop in Studio One at VPR headquarters in Colchester.

The Band:

Shakir Stephen – Bass/Vocal

Dalton Muzzy – Drums

Braden Winslow – Guitar/Vocal

The Set:

"Spaces” "Memory.exe" "The Wind" "If I Knew"

All songs written by Binger.

Suggest an artist for Live From The Fort!