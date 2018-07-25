Related Program: 
VPR News

'Black Lives Don't Matter' Posters Appear Around Brattleboro

By 1 hour ago

The town of Brattleboro has been removing posters that were allegedly put up by a neo-Nazi group based in the South.

Town Manager Peter Elwell said the police received reports about the posters, and he said the town removed some of them from public spaces.

Elwell said town employees have not gone onto any private property, though he said he has heard that people have been tearing down the posters on both public and private locations.

A picture of the poster was shared on the "Brattleboro, Vermont" Facebook group. In the image, the poster's text is shown to say “BLACK LIVES DON'T MATTER” and “THE ATOMWAFFEN DIVISION IS ORGANIZING NEAR YOU!”

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Atomwaffen Division (AWD) is "a terroristic national socialist organization" formed in Texas in 2015. The SPLC website also states:

"AWD's greatest success appears to be attracting young men who are entranced by its fetishizing of death, Nazism, violence, and mass murder — behind which they have compiled and are promoting a lineage of terrorists and white supremacist thinkers that they hope will inspire and recruit others to their siege."

Elwell said it’s not illegal to put up posters, and that the police have to distinguish between criminal acts that directly target groups or individuals, and constitutionally protected free speech.

But in an email message, Elwell wrote: “offensive expressions of an individual (or a few individuals) are contrary to the compassionate and welcoming values of our community.”

The posters were spotted in Brattleboro just a few weeks after the slogan “TOTEN DIE JUDEN” was scrawled on a street in town. The phrase is a rough translation of the phrase “Kill the Jews,” in German.
 

Tags: 
VPR News
Race & Identity
Crime

Related Content

Signs Promoting ‘White Identity’ Left On 3 Vermont College Campuses

By Feb 20, 2018
The University of Vermont, Burlington Campus.
Alexis Horatius / Wikimedia Commons

Three colleges around Burlington report that stickers and posters promoting white nationalist views were left on their campuses. The University of Vermont, St. Michael’s College and Champlain College have denounced  the signs and removed them.

Racist Graffiti In Glover Galvanizes Community Members Against Intolerance

By Sep 15, 2017
Workers at Andersonville Farm, in Glover, discovered this graffiti on a hay storage barn Friday morning, September 8. This image has been edited to remove profanity.
Jasper Hill Farm

Under cover of darkness, someone took to the back roads of Glover last week to spread messages of hate.  Since then, the community response has been both swift and broad.

As Hartford Vt. Faces Racism, Tough Choices Lay Ahead

By Apr 5, 2018
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

After a racially insensitive cartoon sparked a year-long discussion on inequality, the Upper Valley town of Hartford has released its plan for more fully embracing diversity in the community.

After Vandalism At Jewish Congregation, Addison Community Plans 'Gathering Of Love'

By Dec 2, 2016
Melody Bodette / VPR

Local clergy in Middlebury have planned a Community Gathering of Love and Hope on Saturday in response to vandalism at the county's Jewish congregation, as well as other incidents across the nation.

Former Rutland Hospital Employee Alleges Racial Harrasment

By Mar 21, 2016
Nina Keck / VPR

A former licensed nursing assistant at Rutland Regional Medical Center claims he faced ongoing racial harassment and was wrongfully fired.