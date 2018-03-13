Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

'Black Panther,' 'A Wrinkle In Time' And Representation Onscreen

By , & ago
  • Comic book legend Stan Lee and actor Chadwick Boseman pose together at the LA premiere of
    Comic book legend Stan Lee and actor Chadwick Boseman pose together at the LA premiere of "Black Panther."
    Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP

With Black Panther roaring at the box office to become one of the top-grossing movies of all time, some hope it's the dawn of a new era of black representation in film. We're talking to Dartmouth professor Monica White Ndounou. She studies film and media and offers a cautionary take to the film's success, suggesting ways the structure and ideology of Hollywood need to change first.

Monica White Ndounou is a professor in the Dartmouth College theater department. She's the author of Shaping the Future of African American Film: Color-coded Economics and the Story Behind the Numbers.

Post your questions and comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Race & Identity
Arts & Culture

Related Content

Black Theater in N.H.'s (Very White) Upper Valley? Why Not?

By Feb 8, 2018

New works in progress by black playwrights will be performed this weekend in the Upper Valley. The festival is sponsored by JAG productions, a relatively new black theater company that’s been drawing audiences across western New Hampshire and eastern Vermont.


Exploring Race Through Performance

By , & May 6, 2015
Lindsay Raymondjack / Vermont Stage

Two performance projects have been spurring big discussions about race and identity in Vermont in recent weeks. The Vermont Stage production of The Mountaintop depicts the imagined last night of the life of Martin Luther King Jr. And Sandglass Theater recently brought the collaborative Race Peace project storytelling and performance project to Brattleboro.