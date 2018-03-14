Related Program: 
Black Rhino Horn Stolen From UVM Recovered

By & 58 minutes ago
  • The stolen black rhinoceros horn has been returned intact to UVM.
    Brian Jenkins / University of Vermont, courtesy

In April 2017, the University of Vermont discovered a black rhinoceros horn was stolen from Torey Hall. Potentially worth hundreds of thousands of dollars on the black market, the horn has now been found. But not in Vermont.

At the time of the theft, UVM told VPR the horn was acquired in the early 1900s and held at the university's Fleming Museum. In the 1950s, university officials said specimens were moved out of the Fleming and to the Department of Zoology, but the paperwork did not move with them.

Bill Kilpatrick, a retired UVM professor and curator of the Zadock Thompson Zoological Collections in Torrey Hall, and UVM Deputy Police Chief Tim Bilodeau join Vermont Edition to share how the rhino horn was recovered.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

