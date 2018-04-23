Blackflies And Bluetail Flies (For Starters!)

Looking ahead to warmer weather with bug songs, new releases and lots of dance music !

This program will air on Sunday April 29th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Adirondack blues guitarist Joan Crane will be performing at the Palmer Street coffeehouse on Saturday May 5th with bassman Steve Feinbloom and special guest Andy Cohen. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Australian guitar master Joe Robinson will perform at Higher Ground in South Burlington on Friday May 4th at 8 p.m. and at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro on Saturday May 5th at 7:30 p.m.

The Zen Barn in Waterbury Center presents Ira Wolf and Lee Henke on Tuesday May 1st at 7:30 p.m.

The Montpelier Community Gospel Choir with special guest Lloyd Dugger will be performing at the First Presbyterian Church in Barre on Saturday May 5th at 7 p.m. and at the Bethany United Church of Christ on Sunday May 6th at 7 p.m.

The Ripton Community Coffeehouse will present Richard Ruane and Beth Duquette in a CD release concert on Saturday May 5th. The fabulous open mic begins at 7:30 p.m. followed by Beth and Richard.

The Boston-based bluegrass band Mile 12 will be performing at Brandon Music on Saturday May 5th. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

There will be an awards presentation at Contois Auditorium in Burlington on Saturday May 5th at 6 p.m. featuring a set by 2017 contest winners La Croisée D’Antan, followed by teacher/student concert with dozens of musicians and dancers, including Andrea Beaton, Michele Choiniere, Tony DeMarco, Brian Perkins, Migmar Tsering, Elly Barksdale, Aline Niyonzima, and a final performance by this years Young Tradition Touring Group

There will be a Margaret MacArthur tribute concert on Sunday May 6th at 3 p.m. at City Hall auditorium in Burlington with Andy Kolovos from the Vermont Folklife Center, and performers including Dan MacArthur, Gary MacArthur, Megan MacArthur Littlehales, Robin MacArthur, Gordon Bok, Deb Flanders, Tony Barrand, John Roberts, the Zeichner Trio, Carol Johnson-Collins and others.

BalFolk Montreal presents Jeremiah McLane, Timothy Cummings, Alex Kehler, Clare Boucher, Brad Hurley, and others on Friday May 4th at 7 p.m. at the Tango Social Club in Montreal.

Old Songs in Voorheesville, NY will have a community barn dance on Saturday May 5th with music provided by Fennig’s All-Stars and with Bob Nicholson calling.