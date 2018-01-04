Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

Blizzard Conditions Hit New England As Massive Winter Storm Travels North

By 3 hours ago
  • An NOAA satellite image shows the massive winter storm currently affecting New England.
    View Slideshow 1 of 11
    An NOAA satellite image shows the massive winter storm currently affecting New England.
    NOAA
  • A woman walks in blowing snow in downtown Boston. Schools and offices have closed in many communities, and officials are urging people to stay off the roads if possible.
    View Slideshow 2 of 11
    A woman walks in blowing snow in downtown Boston. Schools and offices have closed in many communities, and officials are urging people to stay off the roads if possible.
    Michael Dwyer / AP
  • Katherine Reid walks her dogs on the snow covered median in Richmond, Va. The storm is fueled by intense cold across the U.S., which collided with relatively warm air over the Atlantic.
    View Slideshow 3 of 11
    Katherine Reid walks her dogs on the snow covered median in Richmond, Va. The storm is fueled by intense cold across the U.S., which collided with relatively warm air over the Atlantic.
    Steve Helber / AP
  • Ornamental plants are covered in a thin layer of ice in Plant City, Fla. Temperatures in central Florida dipped to below freezing. Growers spray water on the plants to help protect them from extreme cold temperatures.
    View Slideshow 4 of 11
    Ornamental plants are covered in a thin layer of ice in Plant City, Fla. Temperatures in central Florida dipped to below freezing. Growers spray water on the plants to help protect them from extreme cold temperatures.
    Chris O'Meara / AP
  • A wave crashes over a homes in Scituate, Mass., as a massive winter storm begins to bear down on the region. The "bomb cyclone" is expected to dump heavy snows in New England as the storm system moved up the East Coast.
    View Slideshow 5 of 11
    A wave crashes over a homes in Scituate, Mass., as a massive winter storm begins to bear down on the region. The "bomb cyclone" is expected to dump heavy snows in New England as the storm system moved up the East Coast.
    Scott Eisen / Getty Images
  • A seagull takes flight in high winds and blowing snow in Hull, Mass. The brutal conditions in the Northeast come one day after the same storm system brought wintry weather to the South.
    View Slideshow 6 of 11
    A seagull takes flight in high winds and blowing snow in Hull, Mass. The brutal conditions in the Northeast come one day after the same storm system brought wintry weather to the South.
    Scott Eisen / Getty Images
  • Fabian Olaya plays hockey on a pond near the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.
    View Slideshow 7 of 11
    Fabian Olaya plays hockey on a pond near the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.
    Susan Walsh / AP
  • A plow clears snow in Bellport, N.Y. From Maine to Florida every state along the East Coast is expected to have to deal with winter weather.
    View Slideshow 8 of 11
    A plow clears snow in Bellport, N.Y. From Maine to Florida every state along the East Coast is expected to have to deal with winter weather.
    Andrew Theodorakis / Getty Images
  • A man spreads salt on a sidewalk in Brooklyn, N.Y.
    View Slideshow 9 of 11
    A man spreads salt on a sidewalk in Brooklyn, N.Y.
    Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images
  • Pedestrians cross the street in Harlem during a snow storm on Thursday in New York City. As a major winter storm moves up the Northeast corridor, New York City is under a winter storm warning.
    View Slideshow 10 of 11
    Pedestrians cross the street in Harlem during a snow storm on Thursday in New York City. As a major winter storm moves up the Northeast corridor, New York City is under a winter storm warning.
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
  • A road begins to flood in Scituate, Mass., during a massive winter storm on Thursday.
    View Slideshow 11 of 11
    A road begins to flood in Scituate, Mass., during a massive winter storm on Thursday.
    Scott Eisen / Getty Images
Originally published on January 4, 2018 3:57 pm

Updated at 3:30 p.m. ET

A massive winter storm has brought hurricane-force winds, blizzard conditions and damaging coastal flooding to eastern New England, one day after it delivered unusual cold and snow to the South.

The National Weather Service has detected gusts of 75 and 76 mph in Massachusetts, The Associated Press reports, which qualifies as hurricane-force winds. Visibility has dropped to near zero in some snow bands in the storm.

"Blizzard to near blizzard conditions will likely persist into the evening hours from eastern Massachusetts to Maine," the weather service says.

Coastal Massachusetts is also experiencing "major and destructive" flooding, brought by a combination of high tide and waves from the storm, the weather service writes. Some roads have become impassable.

NWS Boston writes that the city may have set a high-tide record, although it will need to be confirmed.

The Boston Globe reports that some Boston train stations had to be shut down because of flooding, which affected multiple streets in the city's downtown.

But brutal winter weather is par for the course in Boston, and some residents are braving the elements, the AP writes:

"Qizuyu Fan, who hails from a Chinese city near the border with Russia, said Thursday afternoon he wasn't fazed by the tough weather. It's nothing compared to what he's had to deal with at home, where temperatures are often well below zero in the winter, he said.

" 'This is like October in my hometown,' Fan said. 'It's great because the snow is very heavy but the temperature is not very low.'

"The 21-year-old Boston Children's Hospital research student was out getting groceries but planned to spend a good part of the day playing in the snow."

Meanwhile, NWS Boston advised residents, "We do not recommend going out and floating on icebergs; this is a very dangerous situation along the coastline with major flooding ongoing."

The "bomb cyclone" that's bludgeoning New England is a powerful storm, bringing bitter cold and heavy snow.

The rate at which the storm has intensified is unusual — the Capital Weather Gang at the Washington Post called it "astonishing." A storm can be classified as a "bomb cyclone," or a particularly fast-forming storm, if the pressure drops 24 millibars in 24 hours. This storm has more than doubled that pace.

"This storm's pressure tanked 53 millibars in 21 hours (and 59 millibars in 24 hours), which puts it into the upper echelon of the most explosive East Coast storms ever observed — and perhaps even at the top," the Post writes.

The NWS in Boston calls this storm "impressive, explosive" and "high-impact."

Thousands of flights have been canceled. Across the Northeast, schools are shuttered, salt has been spread, and local officials are pleading with residents to stay off the streets if they can.

There is near-zero visibility in some of the snow bands passing over the states from New Jersey to Maine, the weather service says.

As NPR's Hansi Lo Wang reports, it's not just the ice and cold that authorities are worried about:

"Connecticut Governor Dan Malloy says drivers should be prepared for strong winds: 'I would ask folks who don't need to be on the highway, and this includes trucks particularly in a high-wind situation, that if you can delay that delivery or delay that travel that you do that.'

"Winds with gusts as high as 75 miles per hour are forecast for some areas. That brings the risk of power outages from downed power lines. Malloy says wind conditions may make it difficult for utility workers to quickly restore power."

Lori Mack, of member station WNPR in Connecticut, tells our newscast unit there are whiteout conditions in parts of the state.

Member station WNYC reports that officials are urging New York City residents to remain indoors:

"The city's Department of Education is shuttering schools all day Thursday as the powerful nor'easter moves through the New York/New Jersey region. Many area schools are closed for the day.

"At the same time, Mayor de Blasio is urging people not to drive and to minimize their time outside.

" 'Bottom line is to take this storm very seriously. Very cold temperatures — definitely a major amount of snow — could get to be a lot more. Wind gusts up to 40 miles-per-hour — this is serious stuff. Asking all New Yorkers to take precautions. Lookout for your neighbors as well,' de Blasio said."

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
VPR News
Weather
The Frequency

Related Content

In Deep Freeze, How One Farmer Keeps Cows Warm And The Milk Flowing

By & 8 hours ago
Melody Bodette / VPR

Just as Vermonters are thawing out from a subzero temperatures, snow on Thursday will be followed by dangerous wind chills on Friday and Saturday.

Those temperatures are tough on the humans, but the state is also home thousands of dairy cows. How do all those cows, and their farmers stay warm? VPR visited one dairy farm to find out.