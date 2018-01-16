Related Program: 
VPR News

Blue Cross Report Shows Significant Drop In Opioids Prescribed By Doctors

By 7 hours ago
  • A new Blue Cross Blue Shield Report shows a major reduction in the number of opioid prescriptions in the last 6 months
    A new Blue Cross Blue Shield Report shows a major reduction in the number of opioid prescriptions in the last 6 months
    Tomas Nevesely / i-stock

A new Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont report shows there's been a dramatic reduction in the number of prescriptions being written for opioid pain medication in Vermont.

Blue Cross officials says new state prescribing policies, which went into effect July 1, 2017, are a major factor in the decline.

The guidelines limit how many pills may be prescribed at any one time and they encourage physicians to seek other pain management strategies whenever possible.

Previously, doctors were able to write a single prescription for a 30-day supply of opioids. Now physicians are limited to prescribing an adult no more than seven pills at one time.

Don George, president of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont, says the policy has resulted in a 20 percent decline in the number of opioid prescriptions written for Blue Cross customers in the last six months.

"I think the significance of this is that this is really strongly curtailing the use of opioids in the near term,” says George.

"Physicians and providers in the state are counseling their patients in a different way and are looking for alternatives to opioids as a primary source of pain management."—BCBS President Don George

George says it's clear doctors are seeking other options for patients with chronic pain.

"Physicians and providers in the state are counseling their patients in a different way and are looking for alternatives to opioids as a primary source of pain management," he says.

George says the new state policies are just the beginning in dealing with the state's opioid crisis.

"Where this is a really positive and pretty big first step I think we've got a long journey ahead of us to ultimately getting our hands around eradicating the opiate addiction problem that we have in Vermont's communities,” he says.

Senate President Tim Ashe says the report marks an important turning point in the battle against opioid addiction in Vermont.

"It just reduces the chances that someone unnecessarily finds him or herself taking too many pills with too much potency right out of the gates developing the problem in the first place."—Senate President Tim Ashe

"What these numbers show is that in one regard we have bent the curve which is the number of prescriptions being signed and the number of pills being sent out the door each time a prescription is written," says Ashe.  

Ashe believes the new policies will make it less likely that a person will become addicted to opioids.

"It just reduces the chances that someone unnecessarily finds him or herself taking too many pills with too much potency right out of the gates developing the problem in the first place," says Ashe.  

Blue Cross says the new policies mean that several hundred thousand fewer opioid pills will be prescribed to its customers this year.

Tags: 
BlueCross BlueShield of Vermont
Don George
Tim Ashe
Opioid Addiction

Related Content

Are Safe Injection Sites Key To Curtailing Vermont's Opioid Crisis?

By & 13 hours ago
Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George is arguing for the creation of supervised safe injection facilities, saying the effort would save lives.
zlisjak / iStock

It may sound counterintuitive, but a Committee headed by Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George recently came to the conclusion that a safe injection facility for drug users in Chittenden County would be an effective tool in addressing Vermont's opioid crisis.

Push For Safe Injection Sites Sidelined In Montpelier, For Now

By Jan 12, 2018
Bennington County Sen. Dick Sears says he's not sure Vermonters are ready to embrace safe injection sites for opioid users, despite data showing the facilities decrease overdose deaths and increase the number of addicts seeking treatment.
Angela Evancie / VPR File

Legislation that would have enabled safe injection sites for opioid users looked like it might be gaining momentum in Montpelier this year, but a key Senate committee is now backing away from the plan.

As Toll Of Opioid Crisis Rises, Vermont Senate Considers Safe Injection Sites

By Jan 5, 2018
Sarah Evans, who formerly managed a safe injection site in Vancouver, told lawmakers that the facilities are associated with a reduction in overdoses, and an increase in addicts seeking treatment.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

The rising toll of opioid addiction has policymakers looking for new ways to save lives, and Vermont lawmakers are giving serious consideration to a bill that would open the door to supervised drug injection sites.