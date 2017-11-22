Blustery Winds And Exotic Strings

We bid November adieu with koras, desert guitars, old-timey waltzes, and previews of a wealth of upcoming local performances!

This program will air on Sunday November 26th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present “The Turning of the Year: A Holiday Celebration” with seven-time All-Ireland accordion champion John Whelan, Brattleboro-based roots band Low Lily and Scottish-style fiddler Katie McNally on Friday, December 1st at 7:30 p.m. at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

The Vermont band Daddy Long Legs will be in concert at the Ripton Community Coffee House. Saturday, December 2nd at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:00 pm.

The Music Box in Craftsbury is hosting a fund raiser for Puerto Rico on Friday, December 1st at 7:30 PM. All the proceeds will go to the Resiliency Fund of Puerto Rico. A great line-up of performers will be playing. Howie Cantor will perform solo and with Can Am Jazz. Next up will be Randy Bulpin (guitar, slide and dobro) and Leslie Campos (fiddle) of the duo Laslo Cameo with multi-instrumentalist Rik Barron, originally from Newfoundland, followed by Christine Malcolm and members of her band .

The Vermont-based Americana duo Mayfly plays at Shelburne Museum for holiday celebration and sing-a-long on Sunday, December 3rd from 11am-4pm

Irish-American fiddling great Brian Conway will be performing at a house concert in East Montpelier along with Keith Murphy on guitar and piano on Saturday December 2nd.The concert is at 7 pm, and there will be a potluck dinner at 6pm. Contact Tracy at 802-223-1234 or taloysen@aol.com for reservations, directions and/or more information.

The Montpelier Community Gospel Choir will perform on Saturday, December 2nd at 7p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Barre, and on Sunday, December 3rd at 4p.m. at the Bethany United Church of Christ in Montpelier.

There will be a community barn dance at the Old Songs community center in Voorheesville, NY on Saturday December 2nd with the Walker Family Band providing the music and with Jeff Walker calling.

Anima and the Fyre and Lightning Consort will join to present Star of Heaven, a concert of Medieval and Renaissance music for early winter, on Saturday December 2nd at 7p.m. at the United Church of Cabot, and on Sunday December 3rd at 4p.m. at the Green Mountain Monastery in Greesnboro.

The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra Winter Concert will be held on Saturday, December 2nd at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Church in Montpelier. The concert will feature Northern and Nordic fiddle music traditions.

Singer-songwriter Rupert Wates will perform at Brandon Music on Saturday December 2nd.

Natalie MacMaster and Donell Leahy will be performing A Cape Breton Christmas show on Thursday November 30th at 7 p.m. at St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall. They will also be performing at the Flynn Center in Burlington on Friday December 1st.

The Monadnock Folklore Society presents the Peterborough, NH First Saturday Contra Dance on December 2nd featuring Lisa Greenleaf calling with the band Heathen Creek. The place is the Peterborough Town House, and the time is 8 p.m.