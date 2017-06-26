Board Investigates 'Alternative Regulation' Used By GMP, Vermont Gas

The board responsible for regulating utility prices in Vermont is ordering a review of the regulation model used by Green Mountain Power and Vermont Gas Systems for much of the past decade.

Both utilities have had agreements with the state to use an "alternative regulation" system to set their rates for most of the past decade. That system, created and approved by the Legislature, is designed to allow utilities to negotiate rates in a manner more similar to an out-of-court settlement than traditional regulation, which is similar to a contested court case.

Alternative regulation allows utilities to negotiate a rate deal with the Department of Public Service, then that deal goes to the Public Service Board for approval. The Department of Public Service is the state agency responsible for representing Vermonters’ interests in utility matters.

Now the Public Service Board wants to investigate alternative regulation because it says the plans governing Green Mountain Power and Vermont Gas Systems’ rates were never fully vetted by regulators.

"Over the past ten years, Vermont's utilities have generally operated under alternative regulation plans, but these plans have not been comprehensively evaluated for their effectiveness, especially in light of the changing utility landscape." - Vt. Public Service Board

The only two companies to have ever taken advantage of the alternative regulation model for electricity and natural gas are Green Mountain Power and Vermont Gas Systems. (Central Vermont Public Service had its rates set through alternative regulation before merging with Green Mountain Power in a deal finalized in 2012.)

Both companies are in the process of having next year's rates set through traditional regulation.

Green Mountain Power voluntarily switched from alternative regulation to traditional regulation after a VPR investigation found that Green Mountain Power was using the system to make customers pay millions of dollars a year to pay for system improvements that weren't properly documented. A few weeks later, a report commissioned by the state found that alternative regulation does not serve customers well.

Vermont Gas had similar problems; last year, regulators had to relax customer protections because the company’s paperwork was so poor that strict enforcement of the rules would cause “significant financial hardship.”