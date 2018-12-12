Related Program: 
Bobcat That Attacked 2 In Upper Valley Killed By Authorities

By 32 minutes ago
  • A bobcat is seen in this game camera photograph in Brandon in December 2017.
    A bobcat is photographed by a game camera in Brandon back in December 2017. On Wednesday, a bobcat was killed by a game warden in White River Junction after it attacked people.
    Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, via Associated Press

A bobcat attack Wednesday in the Upper Valley sent two people to the hospital, but Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say they were able to kill the animal.

Authorities began their search for the bobcat after it attacked a woman who was sitting on her porch at an apartment complex in White River. Then, according to Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter, the bobcat proceeded to the parking lot of a White River Junction office complex where it bit another person.

The bobcat was then shot by a game warden, explained Lt. Dennis Amsden, the southern district chief for the Fish and Wildlife Department.

“Initially it was reported as a mountain lion that had attacked somebody,” said Amsden. “But we quickly established that it was not a mountain lion, that it was actually a bobcat.”

Amsden said the people bitten by the animal were treated for their injuries at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

While bobcat attacks aren’t unprecedented in Vermont, Amsden said they’re exceedingly rare. And he said the animal’s aggressive behavior was likely the result of rabies or some other condition.

Amsden said the animal is being sent to a state lab for testing.

Department of Fish and Wildlife
